East Lansing and Michigan State University, how to prevent chaos after big games

East Lansing Police are asking for help identifying Michigan State University students in videos all over social media causing destruction after the big victory on Saturday over Michigan. Some arrests have already been made.

The videos show one car being flipped over. Other videos show students kicking in the windows, sitting on the car, and lighting fireworks. Another video shows a couch set on fire and one student sitting on it has flames on his backside.

East Lansing Mayor Jesse Gregg did a ride-along with East Lansing Police and tells 7 Action News, “The takeaway for me is really that we're not going to be able to police our way out of this. We could have had 1000 police officers in East Lansing and we wouldn't have been able to police this because you had group of 20 to 100 people spread out over 15 municipal square miles in gridlock traffic.”

Mayor Gregg posted pictures on her Twitter page. She says at least two cars were flipped over. She also saw students throwing bottles and other objects at police.

She says the University needs to step in after trouble started here back in 1999. “It's not going be an overnight solution. I really would love to be in the office of the president and give him some of my thoughts on what we could do to move forward. It has to be a cultural shift. It really has to be a cultural shift,” Mayor Gregg said.

She agrees with police students identified causing the most damage should be charged with felonies and expelled from the University. “you should no longer represent the institution of MSU,” the Mayor said.

East Lansing Police said they would be issuing a news release on the number of incidents and arrests.