Hundreds gather for Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in Detroit to support breast cancer survivors

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Hundreds of breast cancer survivors, advocates and supporters took to the streets of downtown Detroit in pink, united in solidarity for the annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure at Milliken State Park.

The event, held during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, brought together families and friends to celebrate life while pushing for more research, awareness and ultimately, a cure.

Francine Hanson, 75, was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year and participated in the race for the first time alongside her family and friends.

"I am so happy to have all my family and friends to support me through this trial that I'm going through right now," Hanson said.

When asked if she ever expected to face such a diagnosis at 75, Hanson replied simply: "No, no, I did not."

Her niece, Crystal Flowers, joined the walk to show support.

"She is a fighter and I'm so proud to be here for her," Flowers said.

Hanson emphasized the importance of family support in her recovery journey.

"That's what makes you get well," Hanson said.

Sisters Elizabeth Dekarske and Amanda Bonka also participated in the race, with this year's event carrying special significance for their family. Amanda discovered a lump during a self-exam exactly one year ago.

"Yes, exactly a year ago today is when I found the lump doing a self-exam," Amanda said.

Despite having a family history of breast cancer, the 43-year-old never expected to receive the diagnosis at her age.

"No, we have a history of it in my family, but I never thought it, not this young," Amanda said.

Since her diagnosis, Amanda has undergone chemotherapy, lumpectomy and radiation treatments. Her sister Elizabeth praised her strength throughout the process.

"The strength and resilience she showed through all of this is amazing. She never complained. She just did what she had to do and I went to cry, but I'm just so proud of her," Elizabeth said.

The emotional weight of their journey together was evident as Elizabeth reflected on their bond.

"Both our parents passed away, so all we have is each other. So just doing this together just brought us so much closer and I just, I've never had to go through something like this before and to watch somebody go through this, it's just so hard and they have to their bodies go through so much and I can't say enough words of how proud I am of her and everything that she came through," Elizabeth said.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, approximately 9,200 new cases of breast cancer are diagnosed annually across the state, with nearly 1,300 Michigan women losing their lives to the disease each year.

The event highlighted disparities in breast cancer outcomes, particularly for Black women who are diagnosed with more aggressive cancers at later stages.

Nita Boyles, 45, was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer two years ago and emphasized the importance of self-examination.

"It does. It means us, as Black women, we need to be more aware of our body ... had I not been self-examining myself in the shower that day, I probably wouldn't be standing here today," Boyles said.

I first met Boyles at last year's event, where her training crew supported her as she recovered from a double mastectomy.

"The love that they showed me was overwhelming and I didn't expect that," Boyles said.

When asked about her current condition, Boyles expressed gratitude.

"Amazing. Like I am so grateful for life," Boyles said.

The CDC reports that advances in medical science have improved outcomes significantly, with the five-year survival rate for breast cancer diagnosed at an early stage reaching approximately 99 percent. Early detection and research funding remain critical factors in saving lives.

Gretchen Awad, Executive Director of Susan G. Komen Detroit, emphasized the importance of continued support and funding.

"It's very crucial. We raise our money to grant it out and give it away. If a woman or a man, because men get breast cancer too, needs our services, it's our job to make sure they get those services, and it's these people here providing that support," Awad said.

