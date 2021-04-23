J&J vaccine pause shows how 'transparent' process is despite hesitancy, local doctor says

(WXYZ) — Two more walk-in vaccination clinics were open on Friday as part of a major shift in strategy.

The Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in Dearborn will be open again Saturday and Sunday —you don’t have to be a resident of Dearborn to get the shot.

Another clinic was open Friday at the Big House, put on by Michigan Medicine at the University of Michigan.

Some people said they were hesitant to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine if the pause is lifted by the CDC, but that was among people who have their own underlying health issues. Others say they trust the system to make sure it is safe.

On Friday, the CDC advisory panel voted to recommend lifting the pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted Friday afternoon after hearing more about the rare instances of dangerous blood clots. The information was provided by CDC scientists and from Johnson & Johnson scientists on what research they had done, and potential additions to warning information.

On April 13, the CDC and FDA recommended a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after receiving reports that six women had suffered an extremely rare but severe clotting disorder within weeks of taking the vaccine.

Dr. Mark Hamed is the medical director for eight counties in Michigan’s thumb, north of metro Detroit.

“I’m glad the pause happened," Dr. Hamed said. "People will probably think it caused hesitancy. It probably did for the short term. I think this shows how transparent the process really is.”

Dr. Hamed also said the thumb got slammed with cases during the last couple of weeks and that is causing a shift in attitudes when COVID-19 hits close to home.

“We can’t have Grandma get sick, so, let’s protect her," Dr. Hamed said. The doctor said people who were 65 and older and didn’t get it before are asking for it now.