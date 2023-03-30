Meet this 8-time boxing champion, and he's only 14 years old

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — He’s known as “Eight Time” in the boxing world, a nickname given after winning his eighth national title — at the age of 14.

The Muslim teen, from Taylor, is now training for the Junior Olympics and his hustle hasn’t stopped despite fasting for the holy month Ramadan.

“Just throw it right there, boom, boom, perfect,” said Hadi Al-Mashhadi as he hit the punching bag.

“Today I’m getting trained on how to box by a 14-year-old kid,” said WXYZ Reporter Ameera David. “I’m getting a free lesson from an 8-time national champ.”

But think twice before underestimating Hadi Al Mashhadi.

This amateur boxer is number one in the country in his weight division and is now preparing to fight for Team USA in the Junior Olympics. For Hadi, who first got in the ring at the age of 9 — it wasn’t love at first fight.

“I was a little bit nervous my first fight,” said Hadi.

But nerves melted away because in the Al Mashhadi family, a love for sport runs deep.

“Boxing runs in your blood?” asked David.

“Correct,” said dad Hamad Al Mashhadi.

Hadi’s father, Hamad, says it started with his dad who passed it down to his five boys in their homeland of Iraq before moving to Detroit as refugees in the mid 1990’s.

“He gets emotional because a lot of things we got to do that he never got to do,” said Hamad about his father.

But it turns out grandpa’s not the only one who gets emotional.

“He wins tournaments and I just,” Hamad gets choked up. “I’m sorry,” as he wipes his tears.

No surprise that they’d be proud. Just watching Hadi in his training element here at Hype Athletics. As he jumps rope, you see the kind of humility and focus that builds a world champ.

Discipline that’s helping him push through another challenging task. fasting during the month of Ramadan.

“The hunger doesn’t really get me, probably the thirst that gets me while training,” said Hadi.

“What’s the one thing you crave when you get home? Whatever my mom makes,” said Hadi.

Mom's cooking will have to wait because on the menu today is sweat and sacrifice…

In one corner, is Hadi’s boxing coach father. In the other, his Uncle Husam is making history as an undefeated professional boxer.

“I love being a role model to him - he’s a great kid,” said Husam Al-Mashhadi, the undefeated pro boxer.

“He listens, he pays attention,” said Husam.

But it goes beyond family. It’s an entire village coaching Hadi so he can reach his fullest potential- including this familiar face.

Hadi is an incredible former pro boxer.

Detroit native Tarick Salmaci - who saw success in the 80s and 90s.

“Growing up it was huge to be doing what I was doing because there were no other Arabs or Arab Americans in professional sports,” said Salmaci.

Thanks to Salmaci, Hadi knows his goals are well within reach.

“I want to be a champ one day. I want to be on TV. I want people to see me,” said Hadi. “Just so you know, you’re already on TV,” David said laughing.

Hadi envisions himself in an HBO primetime headline boxing showdown. But until then, he’ll be hard at work learning, dreaming a bigger dream and occasionally teaching others.