Meet Your Best Friend at the Shelter returns to Michigan Humane on Sept. 14

WESTLAND, MICH (WXYZ) — The second-annual Meet Your Best Friend at the Shelter returns to Michigan Humane’s Berman Center for Animal Care (900 N. Newburgh Road in Westland), on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 am to 2 pm.

In partnership with Mike Morse Law Firm, more than 150 animals will be available for adoption. In addition to Michigan Humane, Lincoln Park Animal Shelter, No Dogs Left Behind, Good Karma Puppy Rescue, and the Michigan Anti-Cruelty Society will have dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens available for adoption.

Potential adopters should bring a valid, state-issued photo I.D. and leave any resident pets at home. Each organization will have their own adoption requirements and adoption fees will vary. More information on Michigan Humane’s adoption process and available animals can be found at www.michiganhumane.org/pet-adoption/.