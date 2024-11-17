Somerset Collection dashes into the season on November 17 with Santa’s welcome parade

TROY, MICH (WXYZ) — Somerset Collection is welcoming Santa Claus with a magical parade Sunday, on November 17, at 5:30 p.m., kicking off the season with extended hours for guests to take memorable photos.

Santa will return to his dazzling, crystal Holiday Castle with a grand processional starting on the Skywalk near Somerset Collection South and led by the one-and-only Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Santa and Rudolph, joined by Somerset Collection guests, will cross the festively decorated Skywalk to the North Grand Court, where Mrs. Claus and several elves await at the gleaming crystal to commence the merriest season of all.

Guests are asked to line-up on the Skywalk to get the best view of the parade. Santa will hear the holiday wish lists and take pictures with thousands of Somerset Collection guests starting on Monday, November 18 through December 23, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 7:55 p.m., and Sunday, noon – 5:55 p.m.

Guests can reserve a photo session with Santa up to 14 days in advance by visiting, somersetevents.as.me/SantaPhotos. Traditional photos with Santa are $35 for six poses and selfie photos are $10. Non-photo visits with Santa are available on a walk-up, as-available basis.