WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, November 22, Spotlight on the News will have an in-depth conversation about the campaign to raise $4.2 million to boost the education and skill level of Michigan's workforce. What's the challenge? What's the solution? And, who's behind it? We'll ask one of Southeast Michigan's most involved and respected business leaders, Sandy Baruah, President & CEO of the Detroit Regional Chamber. He is part of the broad Level Up Michigan coalition positioning our state to compete for good-paying jobs of the future.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit and is streamed live on wxyz.com.

