Survivors, supporters and advocates shine at Susan G. Komen Race For The Cure in Detroit

(WXYZ) — At the annual Susan G Komen Race for The Cure, participants were once again excited to take part in the 5k run or the 1-mile walk. But the event, which has been going on for over 30 years, holds many meanings.

"It's for the women who survived breast cancer; it's for the ones who did not survive breast cancer. It's for the ones fighting right now ... and it's for the young ladies that have yet to come to have breast cancer," said Catherine Banks.

Catherine Banks is a secod year survivor. The 62-year-old was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021 after taking a mammogram.

"When you found out about your diagnosis, what went through your mind?" asked Faraz Javed, 7 News Detroit reporter.

"Because my mom survived breast cancer, I said if she can do it, I can do it," said Banks.

And that's why being part of this sea of pink means a lot to Catherine and her daughters, Jazz Banks and Orlesha Dean.

"My mom is a fighter, she don't give up," said Jazz.

"And we learned how strong she is," said Orleasha.

"What's the one thing that will always stay close to your heart?" asked Javed.

"The day we found out she was cancer-free," said Jazz.

With nearly 3,000 survivors, supporters, and advocates taking part in this year's event, stories of resilience and empowerment filled the air.

At the finish line, 18-year-old Cameron Sindlinger was seen hugging his mom, Shirley, who is celebrating her 1st year as a breast cancer survivor.

"What's the one thing you've learned from this journey?" asked Javed.

"Don't quit," said Cameron.

After going through 16 rounds of chemo and a double mastectomy, another survivor, Nita Boyles, says she couldn't have done it without her friends.

"How does it feel to have such a strong support system?" asked Javed.

"It feels great, it brings tears to my eyes. I was always able to call on them, it was just a great feeling. And I appreciate them being here today," said Nita.

There were also folks like Natalie Kuerbitz, Stephanie Koreck, and Jennifer Thomas, who were in attendance to honor the memories of their high school best friend, Alissa.

"She passed away in 2009 when she was 34 from triple-negative breast cancer. And we formed Alissa's Angels and we've raised over $120,000 since her passing," said Natalie.

"What does it mean for you guys to keep doing this yearly for her?" asked Javed.

"When Alissa passed away, she had a daughter; she was five months old. So we continue to walk to make sure there are more survivors, and so we can try and put an end to breast cancer," said Natalie.

The message is simple: keep fighting; early detection is one way to win the fight against cancer. Meanwhile, even though this event wrapped up today, the fundraising aspect hasn't. To learn more about how you can contribute to this great cause, just head to www.komen.org