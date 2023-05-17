Hudsonville Ice Cream releases new ice cream bars to satisfy your summer sweet tooth

HOLLAND, Mich. — Hudsonville Ice Cream has launched a new line of ice cream that’s sure to hit the spot this summer!

The family-owned company’s Novelty Ice Cream Bars come in three different flavors:

Strawberry Shortcake: Strawberry ice cream with a rich taste and fluffy cake fragments coated in smooth white chocolate.

Vanilla Milk Chocolate: Vanilla ice cream dipped in milk chocolate.

Salted Caramel: Salted ice cream dipped in milk chocolate, complete with a caramel swirl.

“Our new ice cream bars are the result of listening to our devoted fans,” says Chief Marketing Officer Rob Heider. “Our fan-favorite ice cream recipe made with real ingredients has remained largely unchanged since 1926, and we’re thrilled to bring that same great Hudsonville quality to ice cream bar lovers.”

We’re told the new ice cream bars will come in packs of four at $4.88–$5.49.

Check out the Scoop Locator to find where Hudsonville Ice Cream is sold near you.

Visit Hudsonville Ice Cream’s website for more information.

