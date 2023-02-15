Watch Now
1 MSU shooting victim currently being treated at Sparrow Hospital identified

Posted at 6:22 AM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 07:27:18-05

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The sister of Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez tells Fox 4 in Florida that her sister is one of the five victims shot and critically injured at Michigan State University Monday night.

She and the 5 victims are currently being treated at Sparrow Hospital.

Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez

Huapilla-Perez is on Collier County Schools website for the commencement of Immokalee High School's Class of 2020.

Her sister, Selena Huapilla-Perez, says Guadalupe is now a junior at Michigan State University majoring in Hospitality Business.

On Monday evening, Investigators say a 43-year-old man walked onto the MSU campus and opened fire in two locations, killing three students and injuring five others, including Huapilla-Perez.

Fox 4's Nadeen Yanes talked with Ed Tille, MSU's Director of Multicultural Business Affairs, and says he knows Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez and he and the Spartan family are praying she pulls through.

We reached out to her family and there is a gofundme page set up for her recovery and the family travel expenses.

Her sister writes on the page, doctors tell us that even in improving conditions, the process for a full recovery will take months of care and rehabilitation.

