Kum & Go opens first store in West Michigan, expanding into Detroit next year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kum & Go has opened its first convenience store in the Grand Rapids market. The store is located at 2134 Alpine Avenue Northwest in Walker.

The store in Walker is the first of several Kum & Go locations that are set to open in the next year. A store located at 5437 Division Avenue South in Wyoming is scheduled to open on Thursday, January 26 at 6 a.m. A grand opening celebration for both stores will be held on Monday, January 30 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Wyoming location.

Two Kum & Go stores are currently under construction in Grandville. They are set to open in the next few months. A store in Detroit is set to open in 2024.

Kum & Go is currently hiring both full-time and part-time positions for all stores in the Grand Rapids area. Store associate positions start at $15 an hour and food associate positions start at $16.25 an hour. The full-time positions offer a comprehensive benefits package and set schedules with consistent hours. Anyone interested can apply on the company’s website.

“Opening our first location in Grand Rapids is certainly a highlight to start off 2023,” said Kum & Go Chief Executive Officer Tanner Krause. “We’re excited to bring our fresh perspective to the convenience industry to the people of Grand Rapids, both in the jobs we create and the healthier products we offer. The more we’ve learned about Michigan, the more excited we are to invest here. We look forward to connecting with this community for years to come.”

“The Kum & Go team is thrilled to be opening our first locations in Grand Rapids,” said Graham McCaleb, District Supervisor at Kum & Go. “Grand Rapids quickly felt like home after moving here last summer and I’m excited to be a part of introducing Kum & Go to this thriving community.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube