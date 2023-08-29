Lawsuit against ex-officer continues in Patrick Lyoya's shooting death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids is dismissed, says U.S. District Judge, Paul Maloney, however, Christopher Schurr will still face allegations in a lawsuit filed against both parties relating to the death of Patrick Lyoya.

The lawsuit, filed by attorneys for Peter Lyoya— who acts as Personal Representative for the Estate of Patrick Lyoya— in December of 2022, raised a Monell municipal liability claim, which alleges a municipality is liable for an official's actions if those actions violated a constitutional right and stem from an illegal policy, practice, or the municipality's deliberate indifference to a failure to train or supervise the officer.

Attorneys originally claimed they had "overwhelming evidence" of racial profiling and unnecessary force against Patrick Lyoya on the day he died, and could show the City of Grand Rapids (the City) should be liable.

Judge Maloney disagreed— in part.

"The complaint conclusively alleges that the City’s failure to train its law enforcement officers on the proper use of force “was the cause and moving force behind the violations and harm suffered” by Patrick... However, it does not explain how the City’s inadequate training regarding use of force caused Schurr to allegedly use excessive force on Patrick, nor that the City could reasonably foresee Schurr using excessive force due to a lack of training."

—Hon. Paul Maloney, U.S. District Court - Western District of Michigan

According to the lawsuit, the City received 79 citizen complaints of excessive use of force against the Grand Rapids Police Department between June 1, 2015 and May 21, 2020.

Court documents say that while these complaints are a matter of record, their existence does not show possible liability on the part of the City in this case as the plaintiff was not able to provide specific evidence demonstrating Lyoya's death was directly caused by a municipal custom or policy.

"The complaint instead focuses on the City’s treatment of Schurr after he allegedly used excessive force, not before," writes Maloney. "Indeed, the complaint fails to identify any connection between the lack of training and Schurr’s specific use of force on Patrick."

As for not dismissing the suit against Christopher Schurr, Maloney writes the former officer may not be protected by qualified immunity in this case, and the courts must make that determination first.

The opinion and order regarding the motions to dismiss says the Plaintiff was able to provide a plausible argument showing Lyoya's Fourth Amendment Rights may have been violated at the time of his death.

Christopher Schurr will face the Court of Appeals regarding the criminal charges relating to Patrick Lyoya's death on September 6. There is no date published for when this lawsuit will continue arguments.

Should the appellate court deny Schurr's appeal, the criminal trial is set to begin on October 24.