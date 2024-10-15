Watch Now
Scripps News Life

Actions

Delta pauses hot food service on flights from Detroit after 'food safety issue'

This follows a July incident where a Delta flight from Detroit to New York was diverted after passengers were served spoiled food.
Delta Airlines plane
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Ted S. Warren/ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Delta Airlines plane is shown Monday, June 7, 2010, at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Delta Airlines plane
Posted

Delta Air Lines has stopped serving hot meals on flights from Detroit after a "food safety issue" within its kitchen facility.

According to a statement from the airlines, Delta's catering partner was notified about a "food safety issue" during a recent inspection of the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport kitchen.

Delta and its catering partner shut down hot food production and suspended all activity from the facility.

According to Delta, hot food and other onboard provisions will be managed at other facilities.

The news follows an incident in July, where a flight from Detroit to New York was diverted after passengers were served spoiled food. Emergency medical responders on the ground treated 12 passengers.

RELATED STORY | Delta flight diverts to New York after passengers are served spoiled food

This story was originally published by Scripps News Detroit.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scripps News Life 480x360

Covering the stories that inspire and impact everyday lives.