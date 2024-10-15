Delta pauses hot food service on flights from Detroit after 'food safety issue'

Delta Air Lines has stopped serving hot meals on flights from Detroit after a "food safety issue" within its kitchen facility.

According to a statement from the airlines, Delta's catering partner was notified about a "food safety issue" during a recent inspection of the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport kitchen.

Delta and its catering partner shut down hot food production and suspended all activity from the facility.

According to Delta, hot food and other onboard provisions will be managed at other facilities.

The news follows an incident in July, where a flight from Detroit to New York was diverted after passengers were served spoiled food. Emergency medical responders on the ground treated 12 passengers.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Detroit.