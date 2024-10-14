Watch Now
Delta pauses hot food service on flights from DTW after 'food safety issue'

Ted S. Warren/ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Delta Airlines plane is shown Monday, June 7, 2010, at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
(WXYZ) — Delta Air Lines has stopped serving hot meals on its flight from Detroit Metro Airport after a "food safety issue" within its kitchen facility.

According to a statement from the airlines, Delta's catering partner was notified about a "food safety issue" during a recent inspection of the DTW kitchen.

Delta and its catering partner shut down hot food production and suspended all activity from the facility.

According to Delta, hot food and other onboard provisions will be managed at other facilities.

