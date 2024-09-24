Tips from a Psychologist on how to combat the September Scaries

METRO DETROIT — As the days get shorter and the air turns crisp, many people are hit with a wave of anxiety and unease. It’s what some have dubbed the “September Scaries”—a mix of melancholy as summer ends and the stress of returning to school, work, and the looming holiday season.

But the September Scaries don’t just affect kids heading back to school; they can hit adults just as hard. I spoke to a DMC psychologist about how to identify the September Scaries and Metro Detroiters about how they manage this time of change.

The end of the summer is a time of change. Kids head back to school and college and for adults, the pace of work often accelerates.

WXYZ

"I work in retail, so Q4 is show time," said Heather Hansma. "It's the biggest time of year, so there's extra pressure. And fall is when we start preparing for all of that."

For others, the shorter days and the gray skies can be a trigger.

WXYZ

"I'm losing. I'm losing the sunshine," said Grace Lockwood. "Seasonal depression is going to start soon."

Psychologist Dr. LaSonia Barlow says in most cases the September scaries resolve on their own as we adapt to the new demands, but some of us may struggle for weeks and months. Especially kids.

WXYZ

"The emotional state of those transitions cause our create sometimes is anxiety, depression...Sometimes people just say, 'I just don't feel right. I don't feel the same. I'm feeling a little gloomy,'", Dr. Barlow said. "Oftentimes, children do not have the words or the verbiage to identify how they're feeling. Parents should look for different behavioral changes, maybe not sleeping as well, maybe bedwetting."

Or more tearful mornings, being more emotionally volatile changes in school performance and sliding grades. Dr. Barlow says the first step is to talk to your child about how they are adjusting and what’s bothering them. It's also key to highlight the exciting aspects of the school year—new friends, favorite subjects, or fun extracurriculars.

And looking at the positive works for adults too.

WXYZ graphic

"it's more looking forward to the things I get to do in the winter, like going up north, going into the U.P.," said Sam Graham, who is looking forward to winter sports, like snowshoeing, shiing and snowmobiling.

"I try and take some time. Like we try enjoy all activities so to. Apple orchards and for all the reasons that," Heather said.

"Heartbreak for the summer and then excitement for the spooky season," Grace said.

That positive outlook is a part of what Dr. Barlow calls having a vacation mindset.

"Having something to look forward to on the weekend," Dr. Barlow said. "Have plans going out to lunch with friends, doing something to really indulge in self-care."

As for managing the increase in family and work demands, Lindsey Smith says for her, it's about systems and routines.

WXYZ

"I feel like this is like a good time for systems and routines," Lindsey said. "I'm a huge planner, so I use my Google calendar. I put everything into block scheduling and I'm very organized with that."

So here are the key takeaways:

