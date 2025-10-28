Halloween candy prices rise significantly, leaving consumers looking for alternatives

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — The price of Halloween candy is increasing this year, with some customers feeling the impact at checkout and others finding creative ways to save money.

"Very expensive. Two hundred pieces of chocolate for $25," said Jennifer Hartung of St. Clair Shores.

This Halloween season, candy prices might be scarier than the costumes themselves, with experts pointing to several factors driving up costs.

"The price increase that would eventually get passed on to the consumer is gonna be somewhere around 15 to 25%," said Jeff Rightmer, a professor at Wayne State University.

Rightmer, who teaches supply chain management, explained that inclement weather in West Africa — which produces 70% of the world's cocoa — is pushing chocolate costs even higher.

"You think of what's the worst-case scenario that could drive all of this up, and you're pretty much hitting it: inflation, poor crops, tariffs, so that it kind of is the perfect storm, if you will. That is just gonna drive the price up," Rightmer said.

A study by FinanceBuzz shows the price of Halloween candy has risen by 78% since 2020. The research also indicates a 100-piece bag of candy averages just over $16 this year, compared to about $9 five years ago.

Some consumers are taking the increases in stride.

"It's a luxury, so I have no problem paying more for it, especially if it's imported from West Africa, Colombia. Some of the poorer nations in the world," said Christine Novak of Royal Oak.

But for others, these sweet treats have left a sour taste.

"I think I had $100 in my cart at Walmart, and I think it was just 4 bags, and I started looking, I can get a 48-pack of ramen noodles for $10," Hartung said.

While Hartung will have plenty of candy for trick-or-treaters, she plans on also passing out ramen noodles, applesauce, and juice boxes as healthier alternatives.

"I always liked those things than the candy myself when I was growing up," she said.

Like Hartung, Dr. Rightmer suggests there are ways to save this spooky season.

"Gummy worms, hard candy, stuff like that's gonna be cheaper than if you're buying the chocolate-related products," he said.

Experts say it's common to see discounts as Halloween approaches and recommend looking out for the best deals when stocking up on treats.

