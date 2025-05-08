Metro Detroit Catholics react to elevation of Pope Leo XIV

(WXYZ) — Catholics around the world, and across metro Detroit, are reacting to the elevation of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost to Pope Leo XIV.
The new Pope is a Chicago native and the first American to ever hold the Papacy.
The Archdiocese of Detroit issued the following statement on behalf of Archbishop Edward J. Weisenburger:
It is with deep joy and gratitude to God that I join the faithful around the world in celebrating the election of our new Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV. We give thanks not only for his election as the Bishop of Rome but also for his generous and faithful response to the Lord’s call to serve the Church in this profound way. Pope Leo XIV's election leaves me exceptionally joyful, and I must humbly acknowledge that I did not anticipate a United States citizen would be elected Pope. His lifetime of ministry includes many years of ministry as a bishop in Peru, giving him a thorough understanding of South America. Moreover, his close association with Pope Francis, history of charitable efforts for the poor and marginalized, extensive prior experience in the Vatican, and personal humility are all qualities that perhaps focused the light of Christ upon him for his brother Cardinals to see.
Let us pray for Pope Leo XIV as he now begins his sacred ministry as the successor of Saint Peter, the Vicar of Christ on Earth. As we give thanks for his election let us also ask the Lord to pour fourth every grace of the Holy Spirit that he will know wisdom, compassion, and joy as he leads us into the future.