Spotlight on Civility

Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Yes please
Not now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Live
Watch
Alerts
Live
Watch
0
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
7 In Depth
7 UpFront
Positively Detroit
News
Coronavirus
Local
US/World
Investigators
Politics
Auto
Your Health Matters
Seen on 7
Editorials
Spotlight on the News
Chuck Stokes Blog
Restaurant Report Card
Detroit's Most Wanted
Conquering Addiction
Live Newscast Voting
Getting Around Metro Detroit
Coronavirus
The Rebound
Weather
Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
School Closings and Delays
Weather Alerts
Radar & Maps
Detroit Traffic
Sports
Sports Homepage
Senior Salutes
Lions
Tigers
Pistons
Red Wings
College Sports
HS Sports
College Hoops
FanDuel Sportsbook Show
Money
Workers Wanted
ShopSmart
Business
Don't Waste Your Money
Consumer
Recall
Financial Fitness Zone
Call For Action
Brightest and Best
Entertainment and Food
TV Listings
In the D
Contests
Around Town
Summer
Right This Minute
Country Music Awards
Lifestyle
Dr. Nandi
Back to School
Photo Gallery
Videos
Watch News Casts Live
Latest Videos
Meet The Team
Marketplace
Metro Detroit Home Tour
Your Health Matters Videos
Ultimate Wedding Show
Excellence In Education
Home Pros
Buying Guide
Community
Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Frequently Asked Questions
Advertise with us
Station Jobs
Brightest and Best
Bounce TV
Laff - Channel 7.3
Detroit 2020
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
News
Detroit
Wayne County
Oakland County
Macomb County
Washtenaw County
Monroe County
St Clair County
Livingston County
Weather
Detroit Radar
School Closings and Delays
Traffic
Sports
7 In Depth
7 UpFront
Positively Detroit
Investigators
The Rebound Detroit
Latest COVID-19 Data
Contests
COVID-19 Vaccine
Coronavirus
We're Open Detroit
Quick links...
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
7 In Depth
7 UpFront
Positively Detroit
Investigators
The Rebound Detroit
Latest COVID-19 Data
Contests
COVID-19 Vaccine
Coronavirus
We're Open Detroit
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Spotlight on Civility
Delta Dental Spotlight on Civility: How to have civil conversations
Delta Dental Spotlight on Civility: Jeff Donofrio
Delta Dental Spotlight on Civility: Mark Wallace from the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy
Delta Dental Spotlight on Civility: Oakland University President Ora Pescovitz
Delta Dental Spotlight on Civility: Detroit Regional Chamber President Sandy Baruah
News
Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!