Spotlight on the News: Nolan Finley & Stephen Henderson on civility & building bridges

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, July 20, Spotlight on News will interview Detroit-based journalists Nolan Finley and Stephen Henderson about how incivility in politics is "killing America and threatening our democracy." What can we as a nation do to repair our society? Tune in for a lively and candid conversation as book co-authors Finley, a conservative, and Henderson , a progressive, discuss their new Wayne State University Press publication, The Civility Book: A Guide To Building Bridges Across The Political Divide.

