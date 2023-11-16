Looking for a good time to quit smoking? Consider this your sign

MICHIGAN — The Great American Smoke Out— happening today—is held on the 3rd Thursday of November every year.

The American Cancer Society (ACS) uses the day as a push to end smoking and tobacco use by highlighting resources to quit.

Smoking is the #1 cause of preventable death in the US, says the ACS.

Those who continue the habit are at significantly increased risk for cancer, yes— as well as heart disease, chronic pulmonary obstructive disorder (CPOD), stroke, dental issues, increased asthma symptoms, and so much more.

Quitting can improve the health of more than just the smoker. Those who live and work in close proximity to someone who smokes see increased risks for the same health problems that plague the smoker themselves.

If you or a loved one are looking to quit— call the Quitline at 800-QUIT-NOW (800-784-8669), talk to a doctor about making a plan to quit, or click here to get started.