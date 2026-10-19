BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — The City of Birmingham is expected to move forward Monday night with a permanent ban on short-term rentals, months after a shooting at a short term rental property on East Lincoln Street raised concerns among residents and city leaders.

The proposed ordinance follows a six-month moratorium on short-term rentals of 30 days or less that was imposed in May. This comes after three people shot up homes and a vehicle in April following a party at a rental home. City officials say the ban is aimed at protecting neighborhood safety and preserving the character of residential areas.

Watch 7 News Detroit reporter Whitney Burney's story below:

Birmingham Moves Toward Permanent Ban on Short-Term Rentals After Neighborhood Shooting

Shooting Remains Fresh in Residents' Minds

The April shooting happened near East Lincoln and Torry streets, where three homes and a vehicle were struck by gunfire following a party at a short-term rental property.

Residents who live nearby say the incident remains top of mind.

"I heard the shots. I woke up and it definitely sounded like a Glock with a switch," said Birmingham resident Carl Banerian.

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Another neighbor, Kelsey Hogan, recalled the fear the shooting caused.

"The incident in April was a huge shock, I mean, not going to lie. Having a drive by shooting on your street in Birmingham just literally almost yards away from my house was terrifying and honestly a big wake up call when it came to short term rentals," said Hogan. "I truly never saw it as a problem before that."

The three people accused in the shooting are now facing 29 felony charges. They're due back in court on October 29th for a probable cause conference.

City Leaders Push for Action

Birmingham Mayor Clinton Baller said the severity of the incident made it clear action was needed.

"It wasn't a minor incident. It was major," Baller said. "They shot up three houses, a car. They found dozens of shell casings and it's pretty clear that's not something we're going to tolerate in Birmingham."

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The city imposed a temporary moratorium on new short-term rentals in May while the planning commission reviewed zoning regulations and possible restrictions.

In June, conversations about short term rentals in Birmingham exploded again after a homeowner rented out their pool for a party that got out of control. However the city says that incident was not tied to short term rentals and was technically an illegal event.

Now, after months of discussions, the City Commission is expected to approve an outright ban on short-term rentals.

Baller said public safety is only part of the issue.

"It's not just safety, it's the character of the neighborhoods," he said.

Neighbors Divided on Impact

Many residents support the proposed ban, saying the stability and safety of neighborhoods should take precedence over investment opportunities.

"I think the well-being of a community is better than the well-being of an investment," Banerian said.

Others acknowledge residents' safety concerns while also recognizing the role short-term rentals play for visitors coming to Birmingham.

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"I have little kids and this is happening right on my street. It is concerning," Hogan said. "But I also know people that travel here to visit family, to go to Tigers games, and they stay in short-term rentals."

Property Owners Face Uncertainty

While city officials say the measure is intended to prevent future dangerous gatherings, some short-term rental owners told 7 News Detroit they could lose their businesses if the ban takes effect.

7 News Detroit visited the property where the shooting took place and contacted the homeowner for comment but did not receive a response.

When Would the Ban Take Effect?

If approved by the Birmingham City Commission on Monday night, the ordinance would take effect seven days later.

Current short-term rental licenses would remain valid until they expire April 15, 2027 and will not be renewed.

Monday's meeting begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall.