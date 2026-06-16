BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — Women danced on cars, streets were blocked by heavy traffic and neighbors called police 15 to 20 times during a party that lasted hours on Westchester Way in Birmingham Saturday afternoon.

Watch Megan Lee's video report below:

Neighbors outraged after massive pool party takes over Birmingham street

Brian Homer, who lives across the street from where the party was hosted, watched the event unfold.

"There was females twerking on top of vehicles wearing thongs. It was completely inappropriate," Homer said.

WXYZ Brian Homer, Neighbor

Homer described the scene as overwhelming.

"Hundreds and hundreds of people hoarding the streets," Homer said.

Still of video taken by neighbor

When asked if women were dancing all over the neighborhood, Homer did not hold back.

"It was a twerkfest," he said.

Watch blurred video of the party below:

Blurred video of large party in Birmingham neighborhood

Neighbors said there was nowhere to park on their street and that it turned into a raceway, with cars ending up on their lawns. Homeowners said cars could not drive through.

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According to the homeowner, he rented his pool to a friend who was hosting the party. He provided a statement, saying in part:

"I will address things with my neighbors privately to ensure we are aligned on expectations for our community. Contrary to reports that I’ve seen online, this is was not a booking on the SWIMPLY App or any other short term rental platform. Also, the party was NOT shut down by law enforcement, instead concluding at the time planned. I allowed a friend to host a party, which was planned to be much smaller in scale than it turned out to be. The majority of videos and pictures I’ve seen depict a peaceful gathering and, from what I understand, the footage shared by neighbors were taken after the party concluded. To be clear, the footage of a woman dancing on a vehicle is not a representation of my values or events hosted at my home. It is, however, worth noting that the police were called prior to this incident - when it was simply a peaceful, noise-appropriate event."

Homer said police were called 15 to 20 times throughout the afternoon.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, the homeowner was cited with three misdemeanors and the party host was cited twice. Birmingham Mayor Clinton Baller called the event illegal during the city commission meeting Monday night.

"It was illegal and we failed to shut it down," Baller said.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, an officer was in contact with security at the party and told them to send people home around 8:30 p.m.

That response time was neighbors' biggest complaint during the meeting.

"The problem was it didn't get shut down," one Birmingham resident said.

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Another neighbor became emotional when reflecting on what could have happened.

"It's getting dangerous for the homeowners, the neighbors, the kids. As a tax payer, so upsetting, so frustrating to know you guys didn't do anything," Alice, a Birmingham resident, said.

The intense fallout from this party is reigniting a fierce debate over short-term rental properties in the city. This latest backlash comes just two months after an unregulated Airbnb party ended in gunfire on East Lincoln.

The City of Birmingham sent the following statement:

"The City of Birmingham is investigating a pool rental associated with a party that took place on Saturday, June 13, 2026, in the 300 block of Westchester Way. Following a review of this emerging type of residential rental activity, City officials determined that renting a private residential pool to a third party violates zoning regulations governing single-family residential properties. Multiple citations are being issued to both the property owner and the individual who rented the pool and hosted the event. The conduct and behavior associated with the party were unacceptable and will not be tolerated in Birmingham neighborhoods."

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

