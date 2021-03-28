Detroit-area Catholic center gets Archdiocesan Shrine title

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Catholic center in Macomb County has been granted the title of Archdiocesan Shrine by Detroit Archbishop Allen Vigneron.

The archdiocese says the recognition was given to The Divine Mercy Center in Clinton Township, north of Detroit. The center was founded in 2006.

It is under the care of the Servants of Jesus of The Divine Mercy, a lay association. The Shrine of Jesus the Divine Mercy now is one of four shrines encompassing an entire campus in the Archdiocese of Detroit.

The others are Our Lady of Fatima Shrine in Riverview, St. Joseph Shrine in Detroit and the Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica in Royal Oak.