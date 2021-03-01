Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirusCOVID-19 Vaccine

Actions

Home of NFL's Detroit Lions hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic

items.[0].videoTitle
More than 2,000 teachers were vaccinated against COVID-19 at Ford Field during a vaccination clinic today.
Ford Field
Posted at 5:59 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 17:59:33-05

DETROIT (AP) — The domed home of the Detroit Lions has welcomed educators and school staff from southeast Michigan for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Although Ford Field can accommodate tens of thousands of fans on NFL Sunday, it hosted considerably fewer during the event.

Retailer Meijer and the Michigan Education Special Services Association worked together to identify and schedule 2,600 educational employees still needing the vaccine.

The Ford Field event was pre-registration only and at capacity.  

The educators will return to Ford Field for their second shot in a few weeks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information
State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub