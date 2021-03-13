Traverse City to build school solely for Montessori method

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The largest school district in northern Michigan is building a school for the sole purpose of teaching children in the Montessori method.

The Traverse City school board voted to spend nearly $22 million on the project. The district has a Montessori school, but the new building will be specifically designed for a communal learning setting.

The school will have a pod classroom structure, science lab, art and Spanish room, a greenhouse, music rooms and a full-size gym. Up to 550 students can be served through 8th grade. Children in the Montessori school learn at their own pace and according to their own choice of activities.