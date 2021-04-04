Michigan court rejects challenge to new US-Canada bridge

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has turned aside the latest challenge to construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Detroit and Canada. Only one justice was interested in hearing the case.

The court said Friday it won’t take an appeal of a June 2020 decision by the Michigan appeals court, which ruled in favor of the state. Companies controlled by the Moroun family, owners of the rival Ambassador Bridge, sued over the condemnation of land to make room for the new bridge.

They said state lawmakers have barred the Transportation Department from spending tax dollars on the project. The appeals court said “no Michigan funds are ultimately expended” because Canada reimburses the state.