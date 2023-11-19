Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios wins Miss Universe crown

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Miss Nicaragua, Sheynnis Palacios, has won the Miss Universe competition in El Salvador, the first to wear the crown from her country.
Palacios is a 23-year-old communicologist and says she wants to work to promote mental health after suffering debilitating bouts of anxiety herself.
Miss Thailand, Anntonia Porsild, was first runner-up and Miss Australia, Moraya Wilson, the second runner-up.
Eighty-four women competed for the crown in the 72nd edition of the competition.
Miss Universe was last held in El Salvador in 1975.