Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios wins Miss Universe crown

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Miss Nicaragua, Sheynnis Palacios, has won the Miss Universe competition in El Salvador, the first to wear the crown from her country.

Moises Castillo/AP Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios participates in the evening gown category during the 72nd Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in San Salvador, El Salvador, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Palacios is a 23-year-old communicologist and says she wants to work to promote mental health after suffering debilitating bouts of anxiety herself.

Miss Thailand, Anntonia Porsild, was first runner-up and Miss Australia, Moraya Wilson, the second runner-up.

Moises Castillo/AP Miss Thailand Anntonia Porsild, from left, Miss Australia Moraya Wilson and Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios, react after being named the final three contestants during the 72nd Miss Universe pageant, in San Salvador, El Salvador, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Eighty-four women competed for the crown in the 72nd edition of the competition.

Miss Universe was last held in El Salvador in 1975.