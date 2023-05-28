Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

President attends 2nd grandchild's graduation as daughter of Biden's late son leaves high school

Biden
Evan Vucci/AP
A Marine stands at attention as Marine One, with President Joe Biden aboard, lands Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden
Posted at 12:19 PM, May 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-28 12:19:20-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — It's been a busier-than-usual graduation season for President Joe Biden.

Biden and his wife, Jill, were present Sunday in Delaware to watch granddaughter Natalie Biden graduate from high school.

Natalie is a student at St. Andrew's School in Middletown.

Presidents usually deliver a couple of commencement addresses each year, including to one of the military service academies.

But two of his grandchildren were in the mix this year. Biden watched granddaughter Maisy Biden get her degree from the University of Pennsylvania earlier this month.

He addressed Howard University graduates on May 13 and was set to do the same Thursday at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Good morning Detroit: Send us your video & be on TV