President attends 2nd grandchild's graduation as daughter of Biden's late son leaves high school

WASHINGTON (AP) — It's been a busier-than-usual graduation season for President Joe Biden.

Biden and his wife, Jill, were present Sunday in Delaware to watch granddaughter Natalie Biden graduate from high school.

Natalie is a student at St. Andrew's School in Middletown.

Presidents usually deliver a couple of commencement addresses each year, including to one of the military service academies.

But two of his grandchildren were in the mix this year. Biden watched granddaughter Maisy Biden get her degree from the University of Pennsylvania earlier this month.

He addressed Howard University graduates on May 13 and was set to do the same Thursday at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado.