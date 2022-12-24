Lake loses suit over her defeat in Arizona governor’s race

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has thrown out Republican Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor’s race to Democrat Katie Hobbs. The judge rejected her claim that problems with ballot printers at some polling places on Election Day were the result of intentional misconduct. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson says in a Saturday decision that there was no clear or convincing evidence of the widespread misconduct that Lake had alleged had affected the result of the 2022 general election. Lake says Saturday that she will appeal the ruling.