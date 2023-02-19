Watch Now
US warns China not to send weapons to Russia for Ukraine war

CLODAGH KILCOYNE/AP
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks as he meets with members of USAID and base personnel durings his visit to Incirlik Air Base near Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 2:29 PM, Feb 19, 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken says U.S. intelligence suggests China is considering providing arms and ammunition to Russia.

He says such an involvement in the Kremlin’s war effort would be a “serious problem."

Blinken says he shared his concerns with China's most senior foreign policy official when they met Saturday in Munich during an international security conference.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is determined to show some progress on the battlefield as the war nears the one-year mark, but his forces have been struggling to advance in eastern Ukraine.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham says the world should “come down hard on China” if it provides lethal weapons to Russia.

