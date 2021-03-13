Whitmer: Severance deals with secrecy clauses can continue

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has set policies regarding severance agreements with departing state employees, letting such deals continue despite criticism of payouts to some top administration officials that included confidentiality clauses.

The executive directive issued Friday specifies that Michigan’s executive branch cannot agree to deny the existence of a deal or keep secret its text.

But the Democratic governor also says non-disclosure or confidentiality provisions can shield information related to an “employment decision or dispute," including the circumstances of the departure. Republicans are blasting the edict. They have criticized the “hush money” agreements, particularly the non-disclosure provisions.