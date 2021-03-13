Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Whitmer: Severance deals with secrecy clauses can continue

items.[0].image.alt
State of Michigan
gov whitmer
Posted at 10:02 AM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 10:02:12-05

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has set policies regarding severance agreements with departing state employees, letting such deals continue despite criticism of payouts to some top administration officials that included confidentiality clauses.

The executive directive issued Friday specifies that Michigan’s executive branch cannot agree to deny the existence of a deal or keep secret its text.

But the Democratic governor also says non-disclosure or confidentiality provisions can shield information related to an “employment decision or dispute," including the circumstances of the departure. Republicans are blasting the edict. They have criticized the “hush money” agreements, particularly the non-disclosure provisions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!