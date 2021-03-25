2 men die outside River Rouge police station after shooting

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. (AP) — Police say two men died in a vehicle outside a suburban Detroit police department early Thursday after a woman drove the two shooting victims to the station in search of help.

Police say that after the two men were shot in Ecorse about 5:30 a.m., a woman drove the wounded men in the backseat of a vehicle from Ecorse to the River Rouge Police Department in search of help. Another female passenger was in the vehicle.

Police say the two women asked officers for help before the wounded men, who were in their 20s, died in the vehicle outside the station. The shooting remains under investigation.