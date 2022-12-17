Famed LA mountain lion euthanized following health problems

LOS ANGELES (AP) — P-22, the celebrated mountain lion that took up residence in the middle of Los Angeles and became a symbol of urban pressures on wildlife, has been euthanized.

Fish and wildlife officials said Saturday the decision to euthanize the beloved big cat was made after veterinarians determined it had chronic illnesses as well as a skull fracture from likely being hit by a car.

P-22 became the face of the campaign to build a wildlife crossing over a Los Angeles-area freeway to give big cats, coyotes, deer and other wildlife a safe path to the nearby Santa Monica Mountains, where they have room to roam.