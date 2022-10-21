Watch Now
Biden: Nearly 22M have already requested student loan relief

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, April 28, 2022. Biden needs to make a decision about canceling student debt. For student loan activists, the past week began with hope as Biden gave his clearest indication that he was considering canceling federal debt rather than simply allowing borrowers to defer payments during the pandemic. But that soon gave way to disappointment when Biden signaled days later that any debt relief would be much less than activists wanted. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
DOVER, Delaware (AP) — President Joe Biden says nearly 22 million people have applied for federal student loan relief in the week since his administration made its online application available — more than half of the number the White House believes are eligible for the program.

Biden was speaking Friday at Delaware State University, a historically Black university where the majority of students receive federal Pell Grants.

Biden’s plan calls for $10,000 in federal student debt cancellation for those with incomes below $125,000 a year, or households that make less than $250,000 a year.

Those who received federal Pell Grants to attend college are eligible for an additional $10,000.

