SHERWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police have recovered the vehicle and interviewed the driver who was involved in a hit-and-run incident that injured three children in southern Michigan. One child was in critical condition Tuesday, a day later.

A Chevy Equinox SUV left the road Monday in Branch County's Sherwood Township and struck three siblings. Police say the 42-year-old driver from Sturgis is cooperating. Investigators are looking at the vehicle for evidence.