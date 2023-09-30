HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s state broadcaster reports that the collapse of a gold mine has killed six people, while 15 more are trapped underground. The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation said rescue operations are underway at the mine in the gold rich town of Chegutu, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) west of the capital, Harare. Such incidents are common in the mineral-rich southern African country where artisanal miners are the major producers of gold.
6 miners killed, 15 trapped underground in collapse of a gold mine in Zimbabwe, state media reports
Posted at 11:36 AM, Sep 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-30 11:36:45-04
