MTV Movie & TV Awards ditches live event due due to strike

FILE - Drew Barrymore attends The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project fundraiser on Nov. 12, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, file)
Posted at 9:20 AM, May 07, 2023
NEW YORK (AP) — The first big awards show to air during the current screenwriters’ strike is set for Sunday as the MTV Movie & TV Awards try to chart a course through a turbulent Hollywood.

Drew Barrymore, who had been named host, dropped out in solidarity with the writers and the show’s red carpet has been rolled up.

Who will show up may add extra drama to the night.

The best movie category pits “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Elvis,” “Nope,” “Scream VI,” “Smile” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The best TV shows nominated are: “Stranger Things,” “The Last of Us,” “The White Lotus,” “Wednesday,” “Wolf Pack,” “Yellowstone” and “Yellowjackets.”

