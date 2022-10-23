2 cops head to trial for aiding George Floyd's killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two former Minneapolis police officers charged in the killing of George Floyd are heading to trial on state aiding and abetting counts in what will be the third and likely final criminal trial stemming from the Black man's death.

Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao.

They are charged with aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter.

They are already convicted of federal counts for violating Floyd’s civil rights and have started serving their federal sentences.

Many witnesses in their state trial testified in their federal trial, and at the state trial against their former colleague, Derek Chauvin.

Yet there will be some differences as the case unfolds.