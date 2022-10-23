Watch Now
2 cops head to trial for aiding George Floyd's killing

AP
FILE - In this image from police body camera video shown as evidence in court, paramedics arrive as Minneapolis police officers, including Derick Chauvin, second from left, and J. Alexander Kueng restrain George Floyd in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020. Former police officers Tou Thao, Kueng and Thomas Lane are on trial in federal court accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Minneapolis Police Department via AP, File)
Posted at 12:28 PM, Oct 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-23 12:28:11-04

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two former Minneapolis police officers charged in the killing of George Floyd are heading to trial on state aiding and abetting counts in what will be the third and likely final criminal trial stemming from the Black man's death.

Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao.

They are charged with aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter.

They are already convicted of federal counts for violating Floyd’s civil rights and have started serving their federal sentences.

Many witnesses in their state trial testified in their federal trial, and at the state trial against their former colleague, Derek Chauvin.

Yet there will be some differences as the case unfolds.

