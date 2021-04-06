BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert and his wife, Jennifer, have given $30 million to the Cranbrook Academy of Art in suburban Detroit to help accelerate the school’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

“This gift is a response to the learnings of the past several years. We listened to a broad community of stakeholders and understand that there’s a lot of work to be done,” said Jennifer Gilbert, who also serves as Chair of the Board of Governors of Cranbrook Academy of Art and Art Museum. “Our ultimate goal is to drive lasting financial stability while creating a more diverse and equitable community. We know it’s not a silver bullet, but a step in the right direction. Dan and I hope that the gift grants the Academy space to develop long-term solutions and that it encourages others to join us in giving.”

The Bloomfield Hills school says Tuesday that the funding also will help with long-term fiscal sustainability.

Twenty full-tuition fellowships for students from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups will be funded through the Gilbert Fellows program A permanent endowment to fund the fellowships also will be established. Tuition relief and general support for the academy’s existing scholarships and visiting faculty artists over the next five years will receive funding.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.