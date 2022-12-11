Watch Now
NewsWorld

Actions

Confederate monument set to be removed from Virginia capital

Confederate Monument-Richmond
Steve Helber/AP
The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is bathed in the late sun on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. The statue is scheduled to be removed by the state Wednesday, Sept. 8, after a ruling by the Virginia Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Confederate Monument-Richmond
Confederate Monument Richmond
Posted at 2:01 PM, Dec 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-11 14:01:59-05

RICHMOND, Va, (AP) — An official says work to remove the final city-owned Confederate monument from Richmond, Virginia, should start this week.

The city administrative officer says removal of the Gen. A.P. Hill statue from a busy intersection should begin on Monday.

Richmond is the onetime capital of the Confederacy that began removing its many other Confederate monuments in 2020 amid nationwide racial justice protests.

Plans to remove the Hill statue were complicated by the fact that the general’s remains are buried there.

Plans call for moving the monument to a Black history museum, though Hill's indirect descendants want it relocated to a former Civil War battlefield.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!