DHS policy protects migrant workers in labor investigations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Homeland Security Department is announcing measures for migrant workers who witness or are victims of workplace labor violations.

The new steps help them apply for protection from deportation.

The announcement Friday was applauded by labor and rights advocates who say it will protect migrant workers who expose abusive working conditions.

The agency has set up guidelines on its website so applicants know what documentation they need to apply and how to go about it.

Homeland Security says agencies tasked with enforcing labor and employment laws often depend on cooperation from workers in their investigations.

But those workers are often afraid to report violations because they're worried about retaliation.