Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

New law allows anti-abortion monument at Arkansas Capitol

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Arkanas governor
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Richard Drew/AP
Fox News contributor Sarah Huckabee Sanders makes her first appearance on the "Fox & friends" television program in New York, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Sanders has been hired to provide political commentary and analysis across all Fox News properties, including Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and the radio and podcast division. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Arkanas governor
Posted at 12:29 PM, Mar 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-19 12:29:43-04

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has signed a new law that will allow an anti-abortion monument to be built near the state Capitol.

Sanders' office said Friday night that the Republican governor signed the bill allowing the creation of a privately funded “monument to the unborn” on the Capitol grounds.

The bill was approved by the majority-Republican Legislature last week.

The monument will mark the number of abortions performed in Arkansas before Roe v. Wade was struck down last year.

A near-total ban on abortion took effect in the state when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the 1973 Roe decision.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!