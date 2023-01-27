Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Newly released video of attack on Paul Pelosi shows him fighting for control of hammer before he is struck

Pelosi Husband Attacked
Eric Risberg/AP
FILE - David DePape, right, records the nude wedding of Gypsy Taub outside City Hall on Dec. 19, 2013, in San Francisco. DePape, who is already in custody in last month's attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was indicted Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, by a federal grand jury on charges of assault and attempted kidnapping. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
Pelosi Husband Attacked
Pelosi Husband Assaulted Suspect
Paul Pelosi
Pelosi Husband Attacked
Nancy Pelosi, Paul Pelosi
Posted at 12:59 PM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 12:59:51-05

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Newly released video shows the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fighting for control of a hammer with his assailant during a brutal attack in the couple's San Francisco home last year.

The footage was released Friday after a coalition of news agencies, including The Associated Press, sought access to the evidence that prosecutors played in open court during a preliminary hearing last month.

The San Francisco District Attorney's Office had refused to make the exhibits available to journalists.

Suspect David DePape has pleaded not guilty in separate state and federal cases.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!