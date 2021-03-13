Menu

Watch
NewsState

Actions

Michigan man: I was aiding people not attacking Capitol cops

items.[0].image.alt
Julio Cortez/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. On Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, during a closed-door session with the House Appropriations Committee, D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert J. Contee said a third officer who responded to the U.S. Capitol's riot has died. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Capitol Breach The Road to Riot
Posted at 9:11 AM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 09:11:50-05

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan man accused of striking police with a hockey stick at the U.S. Capitol riot says he was defending other protesters who were being crushed by officers.

Michael Foy of Wixom is asking a judge in Washington to release him on bond. Foy has been in custody without bond since mid-January. Prosecutors say Foy, a former Marine, was one of the most violent protesters at the Capitol on Jan. 6, striking police at least 10 times. But his attorney is offering a different version of what happened, claiming Foy saw a woman being trampled and took action.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!