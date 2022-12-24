Taliban ban women from working for domestic, foreign NGOs

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban government in Afghanistan has ordered all foreign and domestic non-governmental groups to suspend employing women.

The order came in a letter from Economy Minister Qari Din Mohammed Hanif on Saturday.

It said that any NGO found not complying with the order will have their operating license revoked in Afghanistan.

The contents of the letter were confirmed to The Associated Press on Saturday by ministry spokesman, Abdul Rahman Habib.

The ministry said it has received "serious complaints" about female staff working for NGOs not wearing the "correct" headscarf, or hijab.

It was not immediately clear if the order applies to all women or only Afghan women at the NGOs.