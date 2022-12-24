Watch Now
Taliban ban women from working for domestic, foreign NGOs

Ebrahim Noroozi/AP
A classroom that previously was used for girls sits empty in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. The country's Taliban rulers earlier this week ordered women nationwide to stop attending private and public universities effective immediately and until further notice. They have banned girls from middle school and high school, barred women from most fields of employment and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public. Women are also banned from parks and gyms. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Posted at 9:37 AM, Dec 24, 2022
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban government in Afghanistan has ordered all foreign and domestic non-governmental groups to suspend employing women.

The order came in a letter from Economy Minister Qari Din Mohammed Hanif on Saturday.

It said that any NGO found not complying with the order will have their operating license revoked in Afghanistan.

The contents of the letter were confirmed to The Associated Press on Saturday by ministry spokesman, Abdul Rahman Habib.

The ministry said it has received "serious complaints" about female staff working for NGOs not wearing the "correct" headscarf, or hijab.

It was not immediately clear if the order applies to all women or only Afghan women at the NGOs.

