Explosion at Ohio home kills 1, injures 1; cause sought

Posted at 2:13 PM, Jul 10, 2021
NEW HOLLAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an explosion at a house in Ohio killed one person and injured another over the weekend. The Fayette County sheriff says the blast in New Holland was reported at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Sheriff Andy Bivens said two people were inside the residence. He said one died and the other was flown to a Columbus hospital. No other injuries were reported.

No other information about the victims was immediately available.

The state fire marshal’s division is investigating.

