SD gov says women shouldn't be prosecuted for abortion pills

Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines, Iowa. Gov. Noem faces inquiries over a meeting she held last year that included her daughter and state employees who were overseeing her application for a real estate appraiser license. Noem's cabinet secretary, Marcia Hultman, told a legislative committee Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, that the meeting touched on Noem's daughter could fix problems with application, but the decision to give her another opportunity had already been made before the meeting. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Posted at 4:04 PM, Jun 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-26 16:04:25-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — South Dakota’s Republican governor is pledging to bar mail-order abortion pills but says women shouldn't face prosecution for seeking them.

Kristi Noem's stand appears to be in defiance of legal guidance by the Justice Department after the Supreme Court last week stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion.

The governor is indicating that she'd put in place a plan approved by state lawmakers to restrict the abortion pills.

The ruling Friday by the court’s conservative justices triggered abortion bans in South Dakota and elsewhere.

But Noem says in new show interviews that doctors, not their patients, would likely be prosecuted for knowing violations of what would be one of the strictest laws on abortion pills in the United States.

