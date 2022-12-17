Watch Now
NewsWorld

Actions

US company to send team to look into Berlin aquarium rupture

Germany Aquarium Bursts
Markus Schreiber/AP
A firefighter inspects the scene with debris in front of a hotel where an huge aquarium has in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. German police say a huge fish tank in the center of Berlin has burst, causing a wave of devastation in and around the Sea Life tourist attraction. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Germany Aquarium Bursts
Posted at 9:27 AM, Dec 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-17 09:27:46-05

BERLIN (AP) — A U.S. company that helped build a huge aquarium in Berlin says it is sending a team to investigate the rupture of the tank, which sent a wave of debris, water and tropical fish crashing through the hotel lobby it was located in and onto the street outside.

Reynolds Polymer Technology, which says it manufactured and installed the cylinder component of the AquaDom tank 20 years ago, said in an emailed statement that “at this point, it is too early to determine the factor or factors that would produce such a failure.”

Berlin’s top security official has said that the “first indications point to material fatigue” in Friday's collapse.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!