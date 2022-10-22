Watch Now
Alex Jones seeks new trial after $1B Sandy Hook verdict

Jose Luis Magana/AP
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill after listening to Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on 'Foreign Influence Operations and Their Use of Social Media Platforms' on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Posted at 2:45 PM, Oct 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-22 15:22:59-04

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has asked a Connecticut judge to throw out a nearly $1 billion verdict against him and order a new trial in a lawsuit by Sandy Hook families over Jones' lies that the 2012 Newtown school shooting was a hoax.

The verdict came this month in a lawsuit by relatives of eight children and adults killed in the shooting who testified they were harassed and threatened because of the hoax conspiracy.

Jones asked for a new trial Friday, calling the trial in Connecticut unfair and “a substantial miscarriage of justice.” A lawyer for the Sandy Hook families says they will oppose Jones' request.

Twenty children and six educators died in the shooting.

