Cecily Strong leaves Saturday Night Live after 11 seasons

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Cecily Strong arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. After 11 seasons, Cecily Strong has said farewell to Saturday Night Live. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Posted at 10:09 AM, Dec 18, 2022
After 11 seasons, Cecily Strong has said farewell to "Saturday Night Live."

A few hours before the last episode of the season Saturday, the TV show's Instagram account posted a cue card saying, "we'll miss you, Cecily."

The caption read "Tonight we send off one of the best to ever do it."

A two-time Emmy nominee for her work on the show, Strong was known for characters like the Girl You Wish You Hadn't Started a Conversation With At a Party and impressions of people like Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green.

